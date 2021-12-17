No. 4 Arizona uses opening 23-2 run to smother NAU in Flagstaff

“We could have done a better job early in relaxing and having a little more composure,” NAU coach Loree Payne said. “This is really the first game where I've seen our team speed up, out of control, where we didn't come together to be able to even get a shot up on some possessions.”

Northern Arizona put up a good fight in its first two games against Pac-12 opponents this season, losing at Washington State by eight and at Washington by seven. The Lumberjacks also have a win over UNLV on their resume and can put points up in a hurry, scoring 108 in a win over Grand Canyon while averaging nearly 78 per game.

They were no match for Arizona's size nor its defensive athleticism.

The Wildcats relentlessly pressured NAU's ballhandlers, picking them up full court from the opening tip. The Lumberjacks couldn't handle the heat, turning it over 10 times in the first 6 1/2 minutes.

Arizona turned most of those into points in the paint, scoring 18 inside — 16 off turnovers — during the opening 23-2 run. Northern Arizona finished the first quarter with three field goals, seven points and 10 turnovers.