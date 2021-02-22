No. 4 Stanford beats No. 9 Arizona Wildcats to win Pac-12 title

STANFORD, Calif. — Kiana Williams scored 15 points and No. 4 Stanford clinched its first regular-season Pac-12 Conference crown in seven years, beating ninth-ranked Arizona 62-48 on Monday night.

Lexie Hull added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (21-2, 18-2 Pac-12), who won their 10th straight game to capture the program's first league title since 2014. Oregon won the past three.

Arizona star Aari McDonald scored 20 points despite a slow start and missing all six of her 3-point tries. She began 1 for 8, was 2 of 11 at halftime as her team trailed 31-25, and finished 8 of 24.

The Wildcats (15-3, 13-3) went more than four minutes without scoring late in the first half, missing five straight field goals during one stretch and 10 of 11 as they finished the half shooting 29% (8 for 28).

Arizona's second seven-game winning streak of the season ended just like the first one, with a loss to Stanford. The Wildcats were 7-0 before they were routed at home by the Cardinal on Jan. 1.

Haley Jones had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Stanford but also committed seven of her team's 16 turnovers.