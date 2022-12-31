No. 5 Arizona holds off ASU's second-half rally to beat Sun Devils 69-60 in Tempe

TEMPE – Arizona kept ASU to just 36.2% shooting while holding off a second-half Sun Devil rally to win 69-60 on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena.

The win moved Arizona to 13-1 and 2-1 in Pac-12 play while ASU dropped to 11-3 and 2-1.

Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats with 21 points and nine rebounds while Oumar Ballo posted a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. For ASU, Frankie Collins had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists while center Warren Washington had six points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

The Wildcats shot only 37.7% from the field but ASU was even worse, and hit just 3 of 27 3-pointers. Arizona also gained a big advantage at the line, taking 16 more free throws than ASU; the Wildcats made 22 of 26 free throws while the Sun Devils were just 7 of 10 from the line.

Arizona led 45-38 at halftime before the Sun Devils made it a game. ASU opened the second half on a 19-4 lead that pulled them within 49-47 by the time Devon Cambridge made two free throws with 13:06 left.

Arizona made just 2 of 11 shots to begin the second half and had four turnovers in the first eight minutes, a drop reminiscent of how the Wildcats fell behind 14-1 at the start of their game at ASU last season before winning 91-79.

But the Sun Devils never tied the game and UA went on a 10-3 run to take a 59-50 lead after Ballo blocked a layup from Luther Muhammed on one end and then took a feed from Courtney Ramey to throw down a dunk on the other end.

In the first half, Arizona held ASU to just 28.9% shooting while taking a 45-28 halftime lead.

Tubelis led the Wildcats offensively with 13 points, capping the half with a steal and dunk with 1:40 left that put UA ahead 41-23. Kriisa added 10 points and four assists.

ASU missed made just 2 of 16 3-pointers and shot only 40.9% from two-point range, while Arizona not only shot 48.1% overall from the field but also made 14 of 15 free throws. The Sun Devils shot just four free throws in the first half, and made all of them, with ASU coach Bobby Hurley visibly upset at official Randy McCall during one timeout.

The Sun Devils missed their first 13 3-point shots and, by the time Alonzo Gaffney hit one with 4:04 left in the first half, Arizona still had a 34-18 lead.

Even though the Sun Devils recorded two blocks and outrebounded UA over the first 10 minutes, the Wildcats built a 21-10 lead to that point by shooting 46.7% and hitting 4 of 8 3-pointers, including a wide-open shot from the top of the key by Tubelis.

The Sun Devils also struggled to shoot early, missing all of seven 3-pointers while shooting just 31.3% overall through the first 10 minutes.

Saturday's matchup was only Arizona’s second true road game of the season, though about 20% of the fans inside Desert Financial Arena were rooting for the Wildcats. Arizona lost 81-66 at Utah on Nov. 30 in its only previous road game.