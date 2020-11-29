No. 7 Arizona races past NAU in season opener at McKale Center

The most highly-anticipated season in Arizona women's basketball history finally tipped off, when the seventh-ranked Wildcats cruised by Northern Arizona 76-63 Sunday afternoon at McKale Center.
In front of an empty crowd, with the exception of cardboard cutouts in the lower bowl, Arizona finally rolled out what is presumed to be the deepest roster of the Adia Barnes era.
Arizona displayed its depth in the first half because despite preseason All-American guard Aari McDonald struggling to score in the first half, the Wildcats led NAU 30-24 at halftime. McDonald scored 5 points and was 2 of 10 from the field in the first half and didn't score her first basket until midway through the second quarter.
Junior forward Cate Reese, who made the preseason Katrina McClain Award watch list, had a strong start with 11 points in the first quarter, 15 by halftime. Twenty-eight of Arizona's 30 points in the first half came from the paint. Arizona finished the game with 60 points in the paint and 22 points off 15 Lumberjack turnovers.
Reese led Arizona with 21 points and 11 rebounds, her 16th double-double as a Wildcat. McDonald finished the afternoon with 18 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals.
Virginia Tech transfer and former ACC Sixth Player of the Year Trinity Baptiste recorded 12 points and three rebounds off the bench.
The Wildcats (1-0) now head into Pac-12 play, and will host UCLA on Friday. Tip-off time is expected to be announced later.
Check back later for the complete game story by UA women's basketball beat writer PJ Brown.
