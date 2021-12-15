No. 8 Arizona holds off Northern Colorado 101-76, improves to 10-0 this season

Christian Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis powered Arizona inside and gave the Wildcats enough to hold off hot-shooting Northern Colorado for a 101-76 win on Wednesday at McKale Center.

Koloko had 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting, eight rebounds and four blocks while Tubelis had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Guard Kerr Kriisa added 17 points and seven assists for Arizona, which shot 53.4% overall but allowed the Bears to shoot 47.5% on the other end.

After UA gave up 16 3-pointers in their 83-79 win at Illinois on Saturday, the Bears shot 11 for 26 from 3-point range, with Daylen Kountz and Dru Kuxhausen each hitting 4 3-pointers.

A former guard for Colorado who played for the Buffaloes at McKale Center two seasons ago, Kountz had a career-high 33 points while shooting 12 of 19 overall and 4 for 5 from 3. Kuxhausen was 4 of 9 from 3.

Though it was the most competitive game the Wildcats have faced at McKale Center this season, Arizona still wound up comfortably improving to 10-0 for the first time since 2014-15. The Wildcats next will host Cal Baptist (8-2) on Saturday at McKale.