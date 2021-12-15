No. 8 Arizona holds off Northern Colorado 101-76, improves to 10-0 this season

Christian Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis powered Arizona inside and gave the Wildcats enough to hold off hot-shooting Northern Colorado for a 101-76 win on Wednesday at McKale Center.
Koloko had 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting, eight rebounds and four blocks while Tubelis had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Guard Kerr Kriisa added 17 points and seven assists for Arizona, which shot 53.4% overall but allowed the Bears to shoot 47.5% on the other end.
After UA gave up 16 3-pointers in their 83-79 win at Illinois on Saturday, the Bears shot 11 for 26 from 3-point range, with Daylen Kountz and Dru Kuxhausen each hitting 4 3-pointers.
A former guard for Colorado who played for the Buffaloes at McKale Center two seasons ago, Kountz had a career-high 33 points while shooting 12 of 19 overall and 4 for 5 from 3. Kuxhausen was 4 of 9 from 3.
Though it was the most competitive game the Wildcats have faced at McKale Center this season, Arizona still wound up comfortably improving to 10-0 for the first time since 2014-15. The Wildcats next will host Cal Baptist (8-2) on Saturday at McKale.
Arizona led by 10 at halftime and 67-55 five minutes into the second half but the Bears hit 6 of 8 3-pointers over the first 10 minutes after halftime to stay in the game, cutting UA’s lead to just 71-67 when Matt Johnson hit a 3 with 11:10 left.
But Mathurin cut down the left baseline for a dunk to give UA a 82-72 lead entering the final eight minutes and Koloko helped give the Wildcats a bigger margin down the stretch, scoring twice inside and blocking a shot by Northern Colorado’s Bodie Hume that led to a layup by Dalen Terry on the other end, giving UA an 88-72 lead with 5:46 left.
In the first half, Kountz poured in 23 first-half points but Arizona still took a 52-42 halftime lead.
The Wildcats, who gave up 16 3-pointers in their 83-79 win at Illinois on Saturday, gave up 5 for 13 shooting from 3 in the first half by Northern Colorado overall.
But Arizona counteracted all that by shooting 57.6% overall in the first half, while outrebounding the Bears 17-12 and scoring eight points off seven Northern Colorado turnovers. The Wildcats were 15 for 20 on two-point field goals, with Tubelis the primary target inside.
Tubelis led UA with 11 points in the first half, scoring all of them in the first six minutes of the game. He helped UA build a quick 12-5 lead by scoring the 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting from the field and collecting three rebounds.
But Kountz almost singlehandedly pulled the Bears back, hitting three 3s and a jumper that helped pull the game with 12:30 left when he hit his third 3.
Later in the half, Kountz even made a four-point play that pulled the Bears within 37-31 when he hit a 3, drew a foul from Mathurin and hit the ensuring free throw. Justin Kier drove the baseline for a layup and later hit a 3 from the left wing to put UA up 44-36 while Northern Colorado kept it within single digits until the final minute of the half.
The Bears’ Johnson hit a jumper to cut UA’s lead to 44-42 with 2:20 but Koloko made a layup and blocked a shot from Kountz on the other end while the Wildcats expanded their lead over the final two minutes of the half.
