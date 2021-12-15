No. 8 Arizona holds off Northern Colorado 101-76, improves to 10-0

Bottom line: About 11,000 folks showed up at McKale Center and, for the first time this season, they were needed, standing on their feet to cheer loudly throughout much of the second half as the Wildcats finally turned it into a comfortable win by going on a 30-9 run over the final 11 minutes.

“To be honest, the crowd was better than we were tonight for a lot of the game,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said, when asked about the fans. “I just think when you're when you're playing at home and you're there to support your team, I think as a fan, it's pretty cool to be proactive and make yourself part of the environment rather than sit back and worry about every referee call or every tough shot one of our guys takes or every defensive mistake.”

The Wildcats eventually won it by dominating inside, with Koloko having 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while Tubelis had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. They also gradually warmed up outside, eventually putting six players into double figures overall.

But it was different this time. It was an effort. It was not at all like it was for Arizona against the five other mid- and low-major opponents they have hosted at McKale this season.