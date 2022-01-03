No. 8 Arizona overcomes turnovers, former teammate Terrell Brown to beat Washington 95-79

Despite committing 21 turnovers and watching former teammate Terrell Brown pour in a game-high 28 points, No. 8 Arizona pushed aside Washington for a 95-79 win Monday at McKale Center during what was its first game in 13 days.

Brown shot 10-for-22 while also collecting eight rebounds and six assists, but the Huskies shot only 40% overall and were outrebounded 43-31 by the Wildcats.

With both the long layoff and Washington's unusual 2-3 zone appearing to throw them out of rhythm at times, the Wildcats led by only five points with less than eight minutes to play but broke the game open down the stretch.

Arizona wound up hitting 12 of 25 3-pointers , with Kerr Kriisa often going over the zone defnese to hit a career-high six 3s on nine attempts. Bennedict Mathurin had 27 points while hitting 4 of 9 3s, while Christian Koloko had a 22 points and 10 rebounds and Dalen Terry had filled out the box score.

Terry had his first double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while also setting a career high in assists with eight.

The win moved Arizona to 12-1 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats are next scheduled to face ASU in Tempe on Saturday at 2 p.m.