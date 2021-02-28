No. 9 Arizona Wildcats upset by ASU in Tempe in regular-season finale

TEMPE — Taya Hanson scored 19 points, including hitting five 3-pointers, and Jaddan Simmons added 15 points to lead Arizona State to a 66-64 overtime victory over No. 9 Arizona on Sunday.

Maggie Besselink had seven points and 13 rebounds for the Sun Devils (11-9, 6-9), who lost 65-37 at Arizona on Dec. 10.

Aari McDonald scored 30 points and Bendu Yeaney had 14 points for the Wildcats (15-4, 13-4), who have their first two-game losing streak of the season.

Hanson made five of Arizona State's 10 3-pointers. One of her 3s made it 65-62 with 56 seconds left in overtime.

Yeaney hit a layup with 27 left to cut the deficit to one before Simmons made one of two free throws with 13 seconds left. Cate Reese’s 15-footer missed at the buzzer.

McDonald has scored in double figures in 85 straight games, the longest active streak in Division I.

McDonald said earlier this week she would enter the WNBA draft rather than return to school for another year.

BIG PICTURE