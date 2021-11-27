No. 9 Wildcats hold Rutgers to eight first-half points in dominant win

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Arizona coach Adia Barnes had been looking for time to play her reserves during the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

The opportunity finally presented itself Saturday, as the ninth-ranked Wildcats went to their bench early and cruised past Rutgers 80-44 on the final day of the tournament.

Cate Reese scored 16 points and Arizona (7-0) got strong contributions off the bench from Gisela Sanchez (15 points) and Aaronette Vonleh (12 points). The Wildcats led by as many as 42 points and won the tournament’s Island Division title.

“We definitely wanted to play everybody and give some experience to our people,” Barnes said. “I like doing that during our nonconference schedule, but we’ve played so many good teams that I haven’t been able to do that a whole lot. I was glad I was able to do that today.”

Osh Brown had nine points and Shug Dickson scored eight points for the Scarlet Knights (4-4), who had won three Paradise Jam titles but went 0-3 in their fourth appearance.