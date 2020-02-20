No. 24 Arizona handles Beavers to set up Saturday showdown with 14th-ranked Oregon

Mannion hit both technical free throws this time, and UA took a 58-40 lead, then cruised the rest of the game.

In the first half, Green had 13 points, including a pair of electrifying dunks, to lead Arizona to a 40-30 halftime lead.

The Wildcats shot just 37.1% from the field against Oregon State’s zone defense but held the Beavers to 37.9% while scoring 15 points off 13 Beaver turnovers.

Just when Arizona nearly took a double-digit lead midway through the half, getting a 3-pointer from Stone Gettings to make it 24-15, the Beavers cut it to 26-20 after an unguarded 3-pointer from OSU’s Jerod Lucas.

Before and during an ensuing media timeout, UA coach Sean Miller became demonstratively upset, and a clipboard slammed to the floor in the UA’s huddle. Afrer the timeout Miller also threw a towel on the floor.

But UA went on a 7-0 run to take a 35-22 lead with four minutes left in the half, and after another brief OSU surge, took a double-digit halftime lead after a 3-pointer from Zeke Nnaji.

After missing its first three shots, Arizona went on a 10-0 run that was punctuated by Green’s coast-to-coast dunk after he stole a pass from Ethan Thompson.