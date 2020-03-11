'No clue what we're going to do now': UA fans upset over Pac-12 decision to close 'McKale North'

“We have no clue what we’re going to do now,” he said.

Some of the confusion stemmed from the way the news was spread — and wasn’t. There was no immediate formal announcement over the PA system alerting fans to the sudden change.

Well-known Arizona fan Ben Berger didn’t even get to see the Wildcats play. His Wednesday morning flight was delayed. He and had plans to meet friends at the arena and watch the rest of the tournament together.

“I’m (ticked),” he said. “We are already here and have paid for this. I’m gonna stay and support Zona as best I can.”

The Pac-12 Tournament was different before Wednesday night’s decision, too, if you looked close enough. The conference posted hand sanitizer stations throughout the arena as play began. Restrooms were scheduled for frequent cleanings. The Pac-12’s annual Hall of Honor dinner was postponed.

Friends Tony Valenzuela Jr. and Adrian Casanova traveled from Tucson to watch the games. They said they were not concerned with potential coronavirus threats.

“There’s always illness around and we’re both in good health, so we felt comfortable going,” Valenzuela said. “If (getting sick) happens, it happens, but we want to live life to the fullest here.”