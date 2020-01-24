'No excuses' for Wildcats' freshmen, who must play like veterans starting Saturday against Arizona State

“I think going into the games now, there’s no excuses for us freshmen,” Green said. “We’re definitely used to the Pac-12 and college basketball in general.”

Only Stanford, with a backloaded conference schedule, has just one loss in the Pac-12 midway through the fourth week of league play after the Cardinal gave up a 20-point, second-half lead and lost in OT at USC last weekend.

Then USC took Oregon, the league favorite, into double overtime at Eugene on Thursday, and lost.

Overall, four Pac-12 teams have lost two games and another three have lost three.

Nobody really has an edge at this point.

At least until everyone plays a few more road games.

“Winning on the road in college basketball is very difficult. It always has been,” Miller said. “It usually crowns the conference champion and it separates a fair season from a good one, or instead of a good year, a great year.

“And our team is well aware that we really haven’t broken through in our road games. In fairness to us, we’ve certainly played a couple of tough ones on the road and we’ve been in single-possession games ... but the more you do it, the more comfortable you get.”