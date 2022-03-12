No suspense for Arizona Wildcats entering Selection Sunday

LAS VEGAS — For the first time in nearly two decades, virtually no suspense awaits the Arizona Wildcats on Selection Sunday over an expected NCAA Tournament placement.

Even before Arizona faced UCLA late Saturday in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, the Wildcats appeared all but certain to receive a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed and a first-round date on Friday in San Diego.

Arizona won the Pac-12 regular-season title by three games, lost only three times during the regular season and on Saturday was ranked No. 2 overall behind only Gonzaga in the NCAA’s NET ratings.

Arizona was last a No. 1 seed in 2014, though a top seed wasn’t a complete certainty entering that Selection Sunday, and a No. 2 in 2015. It hasn’t really been a certain No. 1 since 2003, when the Jason Gardner-Luke Walton-Rick Anderson-led Wildcats were ranked No. 1 most of the 2002-03 season.

This time, the only real question is where the Wildcats will play during the second weekend, if they win their first two games in San Diego.

The NCAA’s first-weekend “pod system” assures top seeds of playing first-and second-round games as close to home as possible, and San Diego is by far the closest to Tucson.