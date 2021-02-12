 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nobody's attempting more free throws than the Arizona Wildcats; here's why that matters
editor's pick top story
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Nobody's attempting more free throws than the Arizona Wildcats; here's why that matters

Arizona guard Terrell Brown Jr. lofts a free throw late in Thursday night’s win over Oregon State in McKale Center. UA had 34 free-throw attempts.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Good 3-point shooting and offensive rebounding have a lot to do with the Arizona Wildcats’ surprising offensive efficiency this season.

But there’s another little trick to all those points per possession (114.2 per 100) that showed up again on Thursday: They know how to get to the line.

In Arizona’s 70-61 win over Oregon State, the Wildcats took 34 free throws, 24 more than Beavers, and now rank No. 1 nationally in both free-throws attempted (507) and free-throws made (365).

While the Wildcats are only average at actually making all those free throws — their free-throw percentage of 72% rates only 123rd nationally — their win over the Beavers showed again that just having the ability to pick up all those attempts can make the difference.

On Thursday, the UA shot just 40% from the field and only 67.6% from the free throw line. But just making 23 of 34 free throws represented 17 more points scored at the line than OSU did on its 6-for-10 free throw shooting.

Basically, the Wildcats drove inside and became foul magnets.

“We got the ball close to the basket constantly,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “Got it there by offensive rebounding, got it there on our transition game, got the ball to the rim on set plays, drives, post-ups — and they fouled us. We’re a physical team.

“If you think about that, if there’s 350-plus teams in the country, and we shoot the most free throws? I think we’re doing something right on offense.”

Against OSU and the Beavers’ physical inside players, the Wildcats made drawing fouls an emphasis maybe as much as ever.

Arizona’s 34 free-throw attempts tied for the second-most the Wildcats have taken all season, behind only the 43 they took (hitting 32) in their 80-67 win over ASU on Jan. 25 at McKale Center.

“We knew coming in they were a hard-playing team, so that was one of our game plans — to just drive and create fouls,” said center Christian Koloko, who hit 5 of 6 free throws against the Beavers. “They jump for every shot so we knew if we attacked the rim, we were going to get fouled. I think it worked out pretty well.”

At the same time, the Wildcats have also cut down on not fouling so much themselves, especially on the offensive end.

Miller made several references to that issue during the first month of the season, including when he once said the Wildcats needed to “kind of join the party and flop,” implying that they weren’t taking advantage of the chance to pick up charges like other teams were against them.

On Thursday, the Wildcats committed only 12 fouls to OSU’s 26 — and just 2 of the 12 were offensive fouls.

“We don’t turn the ball over or get called for those offensive fouls as much as we once did, and that helps us,” Miller said. “We did a good job of not fouling them, especially in the second half. And that’s a big reason we won.”

But, of course, Miller would like to see the other part of that free-throw equation improve.

“Gotta convert,” Miller said Thursday. “We left some points on the court tonight, missing front ends of a 1-and-1, not shooting the percentage we’re capable of. If we would have done that, we would have had a bigger margin of victory.”

While they still won by nine on Thursday, against an ascendant Oregon team on Saturday at McKale Center, the Wildcats might not have nearly as much room for error.

Saturday

• Who: Oregon (11-4, 6-3) at Arizona (14-6, 8-6)

• When: Noon

• TV: ESPN2

• Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

Arizona to induct Ernie McCray, Al Fleming to Ring of Honor

Former Arizona basketball standouts Al Fleming and Ernie McCray have long been inducted into the school's Sports Hall of Fame, but it wasn't until Friday that UA found a way to also place them in its men's basketball Ring of Honor.

Doing so required a deep dive into their career statistics, where UA determined both ended their UA careers leading in three major statistical categories, which is one of the criteria to make the Ring of Honor.

UA went back decades to track free-throw attempts, which were not regularly compiled in McCray's playing days, and found McCray took a then-record 537 while playing for the Wildcats between 1957-60. The school also added a category for double-doubles, in which Fleming was found to have collected the most in UA history with 53 over a career that spanned from 1972-76.

The Ring of Honor allows for those who finished as UA career leaders in three or more major categories, provided those career records last for a minimum of five years.

Fleming qualified based on leading in rebounds (he's still first at 1,190), field-goal percentage (he's now fifth at 58.3) and double-doubles. McCray qualified based on leading at the time in points (1,349), rebounds (824, now eighth) and free-throw attempts.

Other ways to qualify for the Ring of Honor include being a first-team all-American, a national "player of distinction," a Pac-10/12 player/freshman/defender of the year or playing 10 or more years in a major American professional league.

Fleming, who passed away in 2003, was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Fame in 1978. Among his notable achievements was shooting 66.7% from the floor in 1973-74, a single-season record at the time. He also set the then-McKale Center single-game scoring record with 41 against Detroit in 1975-76.

McCray, whose 46 points against Cal State Los Angeles in 1959-60 remains UA's single-game scoring record, was named to the UA Sports Hall of Fame in 1988. He set 12 school records during his senior season and became the first African-American men’s basketball player to graduate from the University of Arizona.

Arizona now will have 28 players in its Ring of Honor when McCray and Fleming will be virtually inducted on Feb. 17, with an in-person event likely in the future.

Former UA forward Zeke Nnaji has qualified to be the 29th based on his Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award last season, but an induction date has not been announced for Nnaji.

Cashing in at the free-throw line

UA ranks first nationally in free throws taken (507) and free throws made (365) while shooting 71.2% from the line to rank 123rd in free-throw percentage.

The top-ranking Wildcats behind those numbers:

Attempts

83. James Akinjo (90)

109. Jordan Brown (84)

Makes

58. James Akinjo (74)

Percentage

87. Bennedict Mathurin (84.1%)

126. James Akinjo (82.2%)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

'They were more physical': Sean Miller reflects on Arizona's loss to Oregon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News