Nobody's attempting more free throws than the Arizona Wildcats; here's why that matters

“If you think about that, if there’s 350-plus teams in the country, and we shoot the most free throws? I think we’re doing something right on offense.”

Against OSU and the Beavers’ physical inside players, the Wildcats made drawing fouls an emphasis maybe as much as ever.

Arizona’s 34 free-throw attempts tied for the second-most the Wildcats have taken all season, behind only the 43 they took (hitting 32) in their 80-67 win over ASU on Jan. 25 at McKale Center.

“We knew coming in they were a hard-playing team, so that was one of our game plans — to just drive and create fouls,” said center Christian Koloko, who hit 5 of 6 free throws against the Beavers. “They jump for every shot so we knew if we attacked the rim, we were going to get fouled. I think it worked out pretty well.”

At the same time, the Wildcats have also cut down on not fouling so much themselves, especially on the offensive end.

Miller made several references to that issue during the first month of the season, including when he once said the Wildcats needed to “kind of join the party and flop,” implying that they weren’t taking advantage of the chance to pick up charges like other teams were against them.