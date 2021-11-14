North Dakota State Bison roaming the West, with final stop at McKale Center on Tuesday

While that may be fine for the Texans, who also have road games at Stanford, Texas and Gonzaga on their schedule, it still makes for a pretty intense weekend for a Bison team that is expected to challenge for the Summit League title this season.

“It's perspective,” Richman said. “It's how you look at things. We are proud to be in a tight family and we get opportunities to be together. And there's a couple of blizzards going on back in Fargo, too.”

Well, there is that.

It was sunny and mild while the Bison crossed the San Joaquin Valley and Mojave Desert into Las Vegas on Saturday, as it probably will be Tuesday when the Bison hurry down to Tucson after facing the Rebels on Monday.

(And, yes, the Bison may be busing for that leg as well. “We'll work through those things as we get closer here,” Richman said, declining to specify the exact transportation plans).

But there are other benefits for the Bison besides the weather. They arrived in Las Vegas in time for some work and play on Saturday evening, then had all of Sunday to prepare for the Rebels.