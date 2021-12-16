Northern Colorado's tactics were sign of respect toward Arizona Wildcats

But, in typical fashion, Tubelis didn’t make too much of it. Among other things, Tubelis noted that eight assists means, well, eight other guys had put the ball in the net.

“It was just the way we moved the ball,” Tubelis said. “If I see the open a teammate I’m just passing the ball and that’s it. They scored well, and that’s why I got eight.”

Fans help out

While the Wildcats didn’t attract their biggest crowd of the season on Wednesday, with an announced crowd of 11,943 showing up, they might have been the most active. Many fans stood on their feet throughout much of the second half, with UA leading by only four points with 11 to go before finally pulling away.

“To be honest, the crowd was better than we were tonight for a lot of the game,” Lloyd said. “I just think when you’re when you’re playing at home and you’re there to support your team, I think as a fan, it’s pretty cool to be proactive and make yourself part of the environment rather than sit back and worry about every referee call or every tough shot one of our guys takes or every defensive mistake.”

More metrics