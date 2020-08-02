Nostalgic mementos helps former Wildcat Williams recall his recruitment by UA

Your top four schools were Duke, Arizona, Syracuse and Michigan. When did Lute Olson enter the picture for your recruitment?

A: “When a kid gives his four final schools, that’s when you start to hear from the head coaches because the head coaches aren’t going to waste any time until they know they have a real shot. So at first it was Arizona assistant coach Tony McAndrews who recruited me and then Olson got involved in my recruiting at the end of my sophomore year when I had a breakout season.

“Coach McAndrews was the reason Arizona was No. 2 on my list. Duke was my top choice.”

The Chicago Sun Times wrote a story in 1991 reporting that you were going to Duke, but you actually hadn’t made a decision. How strange was that to wake up to?

A: “Yeah, it was crazy. I let it be known that I liked Duke because of academics and they were really successful. I remember around the time, Doug Collins was the coach of the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan until 1989, and his son Chris Collins was growing up in the suburbs and also liked Duke. So one day, somebody asked me if I’d like to play with Chris as a teammate. And just thinking they were asking about high school stuff, my answer was ‘Yeah, I’d love to play with Chris’.