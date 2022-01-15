Notebook: Azuolas Tubelis feasts in paint, Dalen Terry gets flavor in Wildcats' 'successful homestand'

The Wildcats then outscored Utah 44-29 to end the game, including a 21-0 run that featured back-to-back-to-back baskets in the paint by Tubelis. Koloko added six points in the final 15 minutes.

Bench scoring takes a step back

Arizona’s reserves (31 points) alone outscored Colorado’s starting lineup (26 points) in the Wildcats’ 21-point win Thursday. But Saturday, starting point guard Kerr Kriisa was out with an undisclosed injury after he was “horsing around” during pregame warmups, which elevated Justin Kier into the starting lineup. With Kier filling in for Kriisa, the Wildcats’ bench rotation was trimmed to two players, with wing Pelle Larsson and center Oumar Ballo combining for 10 points, while the Utes had 35 points from their bench unit.

Big number

11 — UA won its 11th consecutive game against Utah in Tucson. The last time the Utes beat Arizona in Tucson was 68-67 on Dec. 6, 1986 — the season before UA’s first Final Four.

He said it