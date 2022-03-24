Notebook: Benn Mathurin makes history in Wildcats' loss; UA fan makes long trek to San Antonio

The deals “will enable them as student-athletes to maximize their NIL, opening the doors to future possibilities,” said Jim Murphy, an Adidas executive.

Former Adidas employees James Gatto and Merl Code were convicted on felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud after they paid high-profile recruits to sign with Adidas-sponsored programs, then signing with the company once they turned pro.

Former Arizona assistant coach Emmanuel “Book” Richardson, who served three months in prison after admitting that he accepted $20,000 in bribes from agent-runner Christian Dawkins to steer recruits to Arizona and ultimately an agency once they declared for the NBA draft, told Sportico.com that Adidas’ NIL network is “the ultimate smack in the face.”

“I went to jail for this,” Richardson said.

“I have a felony, I can’t do what I love, my passion was taken away. I lost my family, my career, my house, my everything — and now, (in) five years it went from (the FBI saying), ‘I have your playbook,’ to now, ‘I am going to pay you on the books officially for your NIL,’” he said. “I just wonder how Americans feel that your tax dollars were used to investigate college basketball coaches.”Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alec White Digital Sports Producer & Reporter Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA