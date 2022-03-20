Notebook: Kerr Kriisa returns, logs big minutes; Cats could be road team in San Antonio

He said it

“I don’t know if I could pick one. The natural pick is the last 25 seconds in Indianapolis with the national championship (in 1997). But there were so many more moments than just that one. I remember it was my first or second year back and we were in Pullman, when we were down by 10 with a minute-and-a-half to go (against Washington State), and Damon Stoudamire just took over the game. It was unbelievable and there was no way we would’ve won that. I also remember the South Alabama game in the ’97 tournament, where candidly we probably should’ve lost to Bill Musselman’s team. … We have been so blessed to have so many moments that involved student-athletes, coaches and supporters that it would be really hard and unfair to say, ‘This moment was the best.’ It was just a great run, as it is right now. It’s a fun time to be a Wildcat.”