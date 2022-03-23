Notebook: Lloyd says struggle 'good' for Tubelis; Koloko doesn't think pressure is on Arizona

SAN ANTONIO — Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd met with Azuolas Tubelis one-on-one this week to talk about the forward’s struggles Sunday against TCU and the importance of playing better in Thursday’s Sweet 16 game.

Tubelis, an All-Pac-12 First Team selection, played just 16 minutes — his fewest in a game since Jan. 25, when he played 15 minutes against UCLA after returning from an ankle sprain. He shot just 2 of 7 against TCU.

From the opening tip, Tubelis never got comfortable with TCU’s physical style of play. The sophomore turned the ball over a team-high three times in the first half and missed his first four shots attempts — two of which were layups.

With TCU playing Arizona close and having the edge in offensive rebounding, Lloyd opted to leave Tubelis on the bench for all but four minutes of the second half and all of overtime.

“A lot of times young, talented players like ’Zu hit a crossroads in their career,” Lloyd said during Wednesday’s press conference from the AT&T Center. “You start playing in these really high-level, high-pressure games, you’ve got to be able to perform. So I talked to him about that.”