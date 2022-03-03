Notebook: 'One of those days' for Wildcats in Pac-12 tourney loss

“We’re not healthy right now, but we put our work in the whole year,” she added. “We have an incredible environment where I’d be shocked if we didn’t sell out, which is really good for our game. We’re a good team.

“We’ve had some bad losses lately, but we beat some really good teams throughout the year. The first one I can name is Louisville, but there’s a list of them. We deserve to be in the tournament. We deserve a seed. … We will have Cate (Reese) back. We deserve a good seed, and we deserve to play at home. And I think the committee will recognize and see that. Those are some really smart people. think they know what to do, and they will do the right thing.”

Rim Shots

ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne announced Thursday that she is retiring after 25 years in charge. Barnes called her in-state rival “a really good coach and a trailblazer in our profession.”

“I love the fact that she does so many other things. She’s a mom, and she’s successful,” Barnes said. “She represents our game so well. She’s been a WBCA president, so she’s very involved in our game. So sad to see her go for sure. … It’s a blessing to be able to do this job but it’s a lot. It’s never ends, you never have an offseason, so it would be good for her to have a chance to spend some time with their family. Congrats on a great career, Charli.”