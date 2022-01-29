Notebook: Tubelis brothers surprised by mother, Kerr Kriisa ends drought and Dalen Terry gets personal

Terry said leading up to Saturday’s game that he still remains in contact with several former ASU players despite them giving him guff over choosing the Wildcats instead of the hometown Sun Devils.

“I still see them now to this day and they always says, ‘I can’t believe you went over there.’ They always make them jokes, but I had to do what was best for me and there was just love over here,” Terry said. “There was love over there, too, but it is what it is. I had to pick a side and I picked this one.”

Terry, who finished the afternoon with four points and five rebounds in 19 minutes, wore yellow and raspberry red “peanut butter and jelly” Kevin Durant 6s — a Nike shoe — in the win. Terry is 3-0 against ASU.

Johnson inks 2-year deal with Lakers

Following a trio of 10-day contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers, former Wildcat Stanley Johnson inked a two-year contract with L.A., the club announced on Thursday.