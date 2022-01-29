Notebook: Tubelis brothers surprised by mother, Kerr Kriisa ends drought and Dalen Terry gets personal

News and notes from No. 3-ranked Arizona’s 67-56 win over Arizona State Saturday afternoon in McKale Center.
When twin brothers Azuolas Tubelis and Tautvilas Tubelis walked into their home leading up to Arizona’s game Saturday, they received a pleasant surprise from someone who traveled nearly 6,000 miles from Vilnius, Lithuania, to Tucson.
Their mother, without the Tubelis brothers’ knowledge, sat in the living room and surprised her sons.
The UA social media accounts posted the video of the emotional scene.
“I thought that was really cool,” said UA coach Tommy Lloyd. I don’t think a lot of people realize that during (the COVID-19 pandemic), these international guys might’ve been able to go home but their families were never able to come over and see how they live. For them to show how they live and see the people around them and meet them face-to-face was special.”
Azuolas has been battling a lingering ankle injury he suffered against Stanford last week. He was held out of the Wildcats’ win over Cal and limited as a reserve player
Still not 100% healed, Arizona gave Azuolas the green light to return to the starting lineup and he tabbed six points on 2-for-9 shooting to go with six rebounds in 22 minutes.
“He wanted to play,” Lloyd said. “Maybe his timing is off a little bit because he hasn’t been able to practice as much. He doesn’t have his legs under him like he normally would.
“We’ll continue to attack it and if we think he’s making progress and can help the team, even if it’s in a lesser role, he’s the type of teammate that’s willing to sacrifice and do that, which says a lot about his character.”
The big number
13: Number of attempts over two games it took before UA guard Kerr Kriisa made a 3-pointer to end his skid. Kriisa shot 0 for 9 from beyond the arc in Arizona’s loss to UCLA on Tuesday and struggled to shoot in the first half.
After an 0 for 4 start to begin the game, Kriisa didn’t make his first 3-pointer until 15:25 left in the game. He finished 2 for 8 from the field.
Terry dons ASU-colored kicks
Rivalry games can be personal, but for Arizona second-year wing Dalen Terry, it was amplified on Saturday.
The Tempe native grew up attending ASU basketball games and was even a ball boy during the 2013-14 season, when the Sun Devils upset the Wildcats 69-66, which included a highlight dunk by Jahii Carson. Terry was on the court at Desert Financial Arena (then called Wells Fargo Arena) when ASU fans rushed the court following the win.
Terry said leading up to Saturday’s game that he still remains in contact with several former ASU players despite them giving him guff over choosing the Wildcats instead of the hometown Sun Devils.
“I still see them now to this day and they always says, ‘I can’t believe you went over there.’ They always make them jokes, but I had to do what was best for me and there was just love over here,” Terry said. “There was love over there, too, but it is what it is. I had to pick a side and I picked this one.”
Terry, who finished the afternoon with four points and five rebounds in 19 minutes, wore yellow and raspberry red “peanut butter and jelly” Kevin Durant 6s — a Nike shoe — in the win. Terry is 3-0 against ASU.
Johnson inks 2-year deal with Lakers
Following a trio of 10-day contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers, former Wildcat Stanley Johnson inked a two-year contract with L.A., the club announced on Thursday.
“I’m blessed. It’s an amazing opportunity,” Johnson told Lakers reporter Mike Trudell. “You work really hard at this stuff and to see things happen the right way is always fun, but in the middle of the season I always wanted to work towards a championship, and that’s what we’re working towards now. Good thing I’ve been ingrained over the last 30 days, so I’m excited to keep going forward and I’m excited to be here.”
In 16 games with the Lakers, Johnson has averaged six points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The 21.9 minutes per game average is the most he’s played since his final season with the Detroit Pistons in 2018.
Now in his seventh NBA season, the 25-year-old Riverside, California native has carved out a reserve role with his hometown team. Johnson’s stint with the Lakers is the fourth team he’s played for since he was the eighth overall pick by the Pistons in the 2015 NBA draft. Since then, the wing has played for the Raptors and Pelicans.
Candrea honored
Saturday was an important day for a GOAT (greatest of all time).
And, no, not a quarterback in Tampa Bay.
Former Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea, the winningest softball coach in NCAA history and eight-time national champion who retired following the 2021 season, was accompanied by dozens of his former players at halftime of the Arizona-ASU game.
Standing center court, Candrea was recognized for his 34-year coaching career at Arizona, which was followed by an announcement that Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium will debut “Mike Candrea Field” this season.
After thanking fans, players and coaches, Candrea ended his speech Lou Gehrig style.
“I’m the luckiest man in the world, so I just want to say thank you,” Candrea said.
A historic number
5: Blocks Christian Koloko finished with, which tied a career-high. Koloko also had 12 points and 13 rebounds and is the first Wildcat since Jordan Hill in 2008 to have at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports