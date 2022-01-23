Notebook: Veterans Shaina Pellington, Sam Thomas star in Wildcats' weekend sweep

"We found ways, we battled on the boards in the second half. We made it really hard for their best players to score and I think we guarded them really well. You know it was also it was a battle of the some of the top defensive teams in the conference, in the country. I thought this was a good battle.”

Going to the bench

The Wildcats went to the bench more over the weekend, the result of two lopsided results.

Barnes admitted it's been "really hard as a coach" not to play her younger players more.

“I think there are some times like I want to play Gisela (Sanchez) more. There's some games and we're playing against really good teams," she said. "I don't have the luxury of doing that sometimes because she's young and then to come in and make mistake, which you're supposed to, it's hard. You've just sat 30 minutes, but we don't have the time and we won games by a possession or two a lot.