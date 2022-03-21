Notebook: Wildcats' Trinity Baptiste enjoys McKale as a fan; AD Dave Heeke pulls double duty

And yet, she knows that the NCAA Tournament is all about adjustments.

“I think who can handle those types of changes are successful tournament,” Barnes said. “Who can handle limited time on the court, who can handle quick turnaround, who can handle not tons of preparation for the next team, who can handle different ball, different atmosphere — those are teams that do well. Last year, we were great at handling all that stuff. We have to be great at doing whatever we need to do. If we had to play with a kind of a flat ball, you do what you do. So is North Carolina. You figure out a way where you don’t let any of that stuff get to you.”

More parity?

Heading into Monday’s games, eight double-digit seeded teams won during the first two rounds. This tied a record was set in 2018. On Sunday, two top teams — No. 2 seeds Iowa and Baylor — lost.

It’s all about parity growing in the game.