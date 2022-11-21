Notes from Maui: Kylan Boswell finishes second in hula contest; Cats celebrate president's birthday

LAHAINA, Hawaii —Possibly thanks to a little help from his Samoan roots, Arizona freshman guard Kylan Boswell finished second in the Maui Invitational hula contest at a banquet Sunday night in the Kaanapali resort area.
Chosen to be Arizona's representative on a lawn stage at the Hyatt Regency Maui, Boswell finished behind only Barry Dunning of Arkansas. Boswell is on the far left in the official Maui Invitational video shown below.
🌸🌸🌸 #mauihoops pic.twitter.com/JuSV91GWOJ— Maui Invitational (@MauiInv) November 21, 2022
Tommy Lloyd talks
Following the hula, the eight participating head coaches took the stage to sit in high chairs and answer a little background questioning from ESPN's Jay Bilas.
All coaches were asked to answer the same questions, and among the "reveals" Lloyd offered up to Bilas and the crowd:
First job: "Construction laborer."
First car: "1987 Toyota Tercel hatchback."
Ginger or Mary Ann: "Both."
How met wife: "One of those college functions where you're playing cards."
Toughest place to take team to: "We ran into a buzzsaw at Tennessee last year."
Palju õnne sünnipäevaks to you
Earlier, Lloyd took advantage of his globalized roster to put a new twist on a celebration of UA president Robert C. Robbins' birthday at a booster gathering.
According to a UA spokesman, Lloyd asked Robbins which language he wanted happy birthday sung to him. When the prez chose Estonian, guard Kerr Kriisa and big man Henri Veesaar took the mic and sang.