Notes from Maui: Kylan Boswell finishes second in hula contest; Cats celebrate president's birthday

LAHAINA, Hawaii —Possibly thanks to a little help from his Samoan roots, Arizona freshman guard Kylan Boswell finished second in the Maui Invitational hula contest at a banquet Sunday night in the Kaanapali resort area.

Chosen to be Arizona's representative on a lawn stage at the Hyatt Regency Maui, Boswell finished behind only Barry Dunning of Arkansas. Boswell is on the far left in the official Maui Invitational video shown below.

Tommy Lloyd talks

Following the hula, the eight participating head coaches took the stage to sit in high chairs and answer a little background questioning from ESPN's Jay Bilas.

All coaches were asked to answer the same questions, and among the "reveals" Lloyd offered up to Bilas and the crowd:

First job: "Construction laborer."

First car: "1987 Toyota Tercel hatchback."

Ginger or Mary Ann: "Both."

How met wife: "One of those college functions where you're playing cards."

Toughest place to take team to: "We ran into a buzzsaw at Tennessee last year."

Palju õnne sünnipäevaks to you

Earlier, Lloyd took advantage of his globalized roster to put a new twist on a celebration of UA president Robert C. Robbins' birthday at a booster gathering.