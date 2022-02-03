Notes: Ticket prices surge after sellout, Kerr Kriisa ends drought and UA beats the spread

“I think playing at UCLA was good and it kind of gave him some battle scars, so to speak. Now, he’s grizzled and a little tougher, and that’s really important.”

The big number

161

Career minutes UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell played against Arizona before committing a turnover. Campbell committed his first turnover with 14:43 left to play in the game. The guard scored nine points on 4-for-14 shooting before fouling out late.

Wild about the C … ATS

Arizona entered Thursday’s contest favored by 6.5 points — and won. That in itself was another kind of victory. Arizona was winless against the spread (ATS) in its last five games against UCLA, and had covered just twice in its last 11 games

The Wildcats were 0-5 against the spread when playing UCLA in the last five matchups — and just 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 home games against the Bruins.

