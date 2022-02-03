Notes: Ticket prices surge after sellout, Kerr Kriisa ends drought and UA beats the spread

Thursday night's showdown between No. 7 Arizona and No. 3 UCLA was officially a sell-out as of Wednesday, which was good news for second-hand websites or resellers. Tickets on StubHub.com ranged from $45 to over $400.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita’s mother, Winnona Fifita, told the Star that each ticket her family purchased was $160 before fees. Arizona basketball fan Joe Lopez said his pair of tickets "in the nose bleeds" were $50 apiece.
Kriisa ends drought
All Kerr Kriisa needed to do was score one point on Thursday and his offensive performance would’ve been better than in last week’s loss to UCLA, when the second-year point guard shot 0 for 12 from the field and 0 for 9 from 3-point range.
Kriisa sank his first shot on Thursday and began the game 2 for 4, matching his total from the last two games (2 for 20). And he finished with 16 points on 4-for-14 shooting.
“I wouldn’t call that a great shooting night, but it was better than 0 for 14. …," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said of Kriisa. "He’s got confidence, he’s a really good player and can play against anybody, but he’s gaining experience and he’s gotta continue to gain experience.
“I think playing at UCLA was good and it kind of gave him some battle scars, so to speak. Now, he’s grizzled and a little tougher, and that’s really important.”
The big number
161
Career minutes UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell played against Arizona before committing a turnover. Campbell committed his first turnover with 14:43 left to play in the game. The guard scored nine points on 4-for-14 shooting before fouling out late.
Wild about the C … ATS
Arizona entered Thursday’s contest favored by 6.5 points — and won. That in itself was another kind of victory. Arizona was winless against the spread (ATS) in its last five games against UCLA, and had covered just twice in its last 11 games
The Wildcats were 0-5 against the spread when playing UCLA in the last five matchups — and just 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 home games against the Bruins.
UA shut out of All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star Game rosters were unveiled Thursday evening, and for the 10th straight season, no former Wildcat will take part in the game. The last ex-Arizona player to be named an All-Star is Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who made the squad in 2012.
Iguodala, Sean Elliott and Gilbert Arenas are the only players in UA history to be named NBA All-Stars. Over the last 10 years, UCLA has led all Pac-12 schools with four players selected (Kevin Love, Jrue Holiday, Russell Westbrook and Zach LaVine.) Other Pac-12 All-Stars in that time include James Harden (Arizona State), DeMar DeRozan (USC), Nikola Vucevic (USC) and Klay Thompson (Washington State).
Former Wildcat Deandre Ayton garnered the 10th-most fan votes among frontcourt players.
The Suns' young center could replace any player from the Western Conference who is deemed unavailable to play. Warriors forward Draymond Green said Thursday that he will not participate in the All-Star Game, leaving NBA commissioner Adam Silver to decide his replacement.
Faces in the crowd
Thursday night was a two-fer.
Former UCLA star Bill Walton called the game for ESPN — and his son, Luke, watched from a few rows above courtside. Luke Walton, a Lute Olson-era standout, received the loudest applause of the night when he was shown on the McKale Center video board. Walton sat with former UA teammate Ricky Anderson.
Walton played for Arizona's 2001 Final Four team and a was an NBA mainstay, mostly with the Los Angeles Lakers. He coached the Lakers and Sacramento Kings before being fired earlier this season.
Walton wasn't the only former UA great in attendance.
Ex-Wildcats golfer Rory Sabbatini, who won a silver medal in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, received a warm ovation. And former Arizona quarterback Willie Tuitama was spotted courtside at halftime.
He said it
“When he got that and-one, I felt like he was back. We were all screaming at him in the huddle during the media timeout that he’s back. He helped us a lot this game and we need him to be the best team that we are. I’m thankful to have him on my team.” — Arizona wing Dalen Terry on Azuolas Tubelis’ 14-point, five-rebound performance
Photos: No. 7 Arizona beats No. 3 UCLA in Pac-12 showdown
