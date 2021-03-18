Obama loves Arizona: Ex-prez has Wildcats women advancing to Elite Eight in his NCAA bracket

America's most famous basketball fan has posted his NCAA Tournament picks, and he likes the Arizona Wildcats to go far.

Former president Barack Obama has the UA women's basketball team advancing to the Elite Eight in this year's NCAA Tournament. Obama posted his picks for both the men's and women's tournaments to his website Thursday morning.

Obama has third-seeded Arizona beating Stony Brook in Monday's opener, then outlasting sixth-seeded Rutgers and upsetting second-seeded Texas A&M before losing to NC State in the round of eight. (Obama has Baylor knocking out NC State in the Final Four and winning it all.)

Led by star guard Aari McDonald, the third-seeded Wildcats are playing in their first NCAA Tournament in 16 years. Arizona and Stony Brook will play at 11 a.m. Monday in a game that will air nationally on ESPN2.