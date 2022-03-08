Odds favor Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko and the Arizona Wildcats in Vegas

Odds that Wayne Tinkle ends up coaching his last game for Oregon State: 4-to-1: Perhaps the odds should be higher, as the Beavers couldn’t get much lower. Coming off a surprising Elite Eight run last year, no one could have foreseen this: a 3-27 regular-season record, the worst in program history. How on earth did this happen? Since a 88-76 win over Utah on Dec. 30, the Beavers have not won. They’re winless in 2022! What?! After signing Tinkle to a huge extension after last year’s run, the Beavers are going to have to dig their way out of this.

Odds that the leading scorer ends up on a team that doesn’t win the title: 2-to-1: Last year, Arizona State’s Alonzo Verge Jr. led the Pac-12 Tournament in scoring despite playing just two games. That’s almost shocking. Will that happen again? Doubtful. But with so much scoring talent dispersed among the league’s top teams, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a runner-up — or even a semifinalist — get hot in a few games and top the tourney.