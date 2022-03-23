Odds, over/under and betting trends for Arizona-Houston Sweet 16 matchup

Two of the hottest teams in the country will meet Thursday night when the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats face No. 5 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 from AT&T Center in San Antonio.

The Wildcats (33-3) enter as 1.5-point favorites over the Cougars (31-5), the second-closest point spread among the eight Sweet 16 matchups. Only Texas Tech (-1) vs. Duke has a closer spread.

The over/under for the combined points between UA-Houston is set at 145.0.

Here are betting trends for each team ahead of the showdown.

Arizona

The Wildcats are 19-15-2 against the spread (ATS) during the 2021-22 season and ride an eight-game winning streak going into the Sweet 16.

In the month of March, the Cats are 4-4 ATS but haven’t covered in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament game. Arizona won 87-70 against Wright State in the first round after being listed as 21.5-point favorites, then needed OT to beat TCU 85-80 when it came in as a 9.5-point favorite.