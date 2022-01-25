Odds, over/under and betting trends for No. 3 Arizona at No. 7 UCLA

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats (16-1) are listed as a 2.5-point road favorite for Tuesday night's marquee showdown at No. 7 UCLA (13-2), and the projected points total is set at 152.5.

We take a look at recent betting trends for the two schools ahead of the heavily-hyped matchup.

No. 3 Arizona

In addition to being one of the top teams in the country, the Wildcats also boast an impressive record against the spread (ATS). Arizona is 11-5-1 ATS under coach Tommy Lloyd and have covered in three of their last four Pac-12 games.

Arizona has been favored in all but two of their games this season (Michigan, Tennessee). The Wildcats are 10-4-1 ATS when favored and 5-2 ATS when playing away from McKale Center.

Over/under point totals have been less predictable despite Arizona's high-octane offense. 10 of UA's game have gone over the projected total, with seven having gone under.

Eight of Arizona's first 10 games hit the over, though that trend has flipped in the last month. Since Dec. 18, five of the Cats' last seven games have gone under the total.