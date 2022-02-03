Odds, over/under and picks for No. 7 Arizona vs No. 3 UCLA

At home, Arizona is 11-0 straight up and 6-4-1 ATS. However, the Cats are 0-8 ATS in their last eight home meetings with UCLA.

Seven of UA's last 10 games have gone under the projected total, including five of the last six during Pac-12 play. The total has also gone under in four of the last five Arizona-UCLA matchups.

No. 3 UCLA

The Bruins come to Tucson riding a recent hot streak, having won their last six games by an average of 15 points and 11 of 12 since Nov. 23.

For the season, the Bruins are 9-8-1 ATS but have covered in each of their last four conference games. UCLA has beaten Arizona in six straight matchups.

Eight UCLA games have gone over the projected total, nine have gone under and one has pushed this year. However, unders have hit in four of the team's five road games.

Game picks

The Star's Alec White and Justin Spears broke down the Arizona-UCLA game in greater detail on the latest Wildcast Podcast and have their picks locked in.

White's pick: UCLA +7, under 149 points

Spears' pick: Arizona wins but UCLA covers +7

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.

