Odds, over/under and picks for No. 7 Arizona vs No. 3 UCLA

Nine days ago, the Arizona Wildcats were outmatched against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion, losing 75-59 and making just 23 of 75 shot attempts (30%).
Despite the lopsided affair in the first meeting, the Wildcats are listed as a 7-point favorite in Thursday's rematch at McKale Center. The over/under total is set at 149.0 at many sportsbooks.
The Cats were a 2.5-point favorite in the first meeting, and though the Bruins won handily, there are some key question marks for UCLA this time around.
Johnny Juzang returns from the COVID-19 list after missing Saturday's game against Stanford, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. is questionable for the game with an ankle injury.
On Arizona's side, Azuolas Tubelis is expected to play but head coach Tommy Lloyd said the forward will not be at 100% while still recovering from a high ankle sprain.
We break down the odds, over/under and give picks for the marquee showdown.
No. 7 Arizona
The Wildcats are 11-7-1 against the spread (ATS) this season but have failed to cover in their last two games (UCLA, ASU) and in seven of their last 10. In Pac-12 play, Arizona is 4-4 ATS but are 7-1 straight up.
At home, Arizona is 11-0 straight up and 6-4-1 ATS. However, the Cats are 0-8 ATS in their last eight home meetings with UCLA.
Seven of UA's last 10 games have gone under the projected total, including five of the last six during Pac-12 play. The total has also gone under in four of the last five Arizona-UCLA matchups.
No. 3 UCLA
The Bruins come to Tucson riding a recent hot streak, having won their last six games by an average of 15 points and 11 of 12 since Nov. 23.
For the season, the Bruins are 9-8-1 ATS but have covered in each of their last four conference games. UCLA has beaten Arizona in six straight matchups.
Eight UCLA games have gone over the projected total, nine have gone under and one has pushed this year. However, unders have hit in four of the team's five road games.
Game picks
The Star's Alec White and Justin Spears broke down the Arizona-UCLA game in greater detail on the latest Wildcast Podcast and have their picks locked in.
White's pick: UCLA +7, under 149 points
Spears' pick: Arizona wins but UCLA covers +7
