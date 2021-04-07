Oddsmaker lists ex-Cat Damon Stoudamire as favorite to replace Sean Miller

An online oddsmaker has set fomer UA and NBA star Damon Stoudamire as the favorite to replace Sean Miller as the Wildcats’ next men’s basketball coach.
Stoudamire, now the head coach at Pacific, is listed by MyBookie at +200 — or 2-to-1 — to get the job, which came open when the UA parted ways with Miller on Tuesday. He is followed by Gonzaga assistant Tommy Floyd (+250), Georgia Tech coach and former UA player and assistant Josh Pastner (+400) and Baylor coach Scott Drew (+500). The odds are, of course, preliminary — and, in one case, silly. Sean Miller’s brother Archie, a former UA assistant and head coach at Indiana, is listed at +2000 to be Arizona’s next coach.
The full list, per MyBookie:
Damon Stoudamire, Pacific head coach: +200
Tommy Floyd, Gonzaga assistant coach: +250
Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech head coach: +400
Scott Drew, Baylor head coach: +500
Miles Simon, Lakers assistant coach: +900
Luke Walton, Kings head coach: +1200
Mark Pope, BYU head coach: +1200
Greg McDermott, Creighton head coach: +1500
Archie Miller, former Indiana head coach: +2000
Eric Musselman, Arkansas head coach: +2000
Matt Brase, former UA player/NBA assistant: +2200
Joseph Blair, Timberwolves assistant: +2400