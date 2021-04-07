Oddsmaker lists ex-Cat Damon Stoudamire as favorite to replace Sean Miller

Stoudamire, now the head coach at Pacific, is listed by MyBookie at +200 — or 2-to-1 — to get the job, which came open when the UA parted ways with Miller on Tuesday. He is followed by Gonzaga assistant Tommy Floyd (+250), Georgia Tech coach and former UA player and assistant Josh Pastner (+400) and Baylor coach Scott Drew (+500). The odds are, of course, preliminary — and, in one case, silly. Sean Miller’s brother Archie, a former UA assistant and head coach at Indiana, is listed at +2000 to be Arizona’s next coach.