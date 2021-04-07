 Skip to main content
Oddsmaker lists ex-Cat Damon Stoudamire as favorite to replace Sean Miller
  • Updated
Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire talks to players during a timeout in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

An online oddsmaker has set fomer UA and NBA star Damon Stoudamire as the favorite to replace Sean Miller as the Wildcats’ next men’s basketball coach.

Stoudamire, now the head coach at Pacific, is listed by MyBookie at +200 — or 2-to-1 — to get the job, which came open when the UA parted ways with Miller on Tuesday. He is followed by Gonzaga assistant Tommy Floyd (+250), Georgia Tech coach and former UA player and assistant Josh Pastner (+400) and Baylor coach Scott Drew (+500). The odds are, of course, preliminary — and, in one case, silly. Sean Miller’s brother Archie, a former UA assistant and head coach at Indiana, is listed at +2000 to be Arizona’s next coach.

The full list, per MyBookie:

Damon Stoudamire, Pacific head coach: +200

Tommy Floyd, Gonzaga assistant coach: +250

Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech head coach: +400

Scott Drew, Baylor head coach: +500

Miles Simon, Lakers assistant coach: +900

Luke Walton, Kings head coach: +1200

Mark Pope, BYU head coach: +1200

Greg McDermott, Creighton head coach: +1500

Archie Miller, former Indiana head coach: +2000

Eric Musselman, Arkansas head coach: +2000

Matt Brase, former UA player/NBA assistant: +2200

Joseph Blair, Timberwolves assistant: +2400

