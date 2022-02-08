Offer from 'dream school' may be too good for Tucson native KJ Lewis to pass up

A: “They definitely like that I push the ball and run in transition and how I’m a defensive-minded guard. Also, being able to score the ball whenever it comes down to getting a bucket and being that guy as well. The person they compare me to, they said my energy is like Dalen (Terry) and then I can play like Benn (Mathurin). So, both of those guys combined.”

After watching those two play up close, do you agree with the comparisons?

A: “Definitely. Definitely.”

When you reflect on your visit to the UA, what stood out to you the most?

A: “Just the hospitality that the coaches gave to me and my family. They answered all of the questions we had and were being real honest with me. They were real and didn’t sugarcoat anything. They were just telling me who they recruit, why they recruit, what they don’t look for and what they do look for in players. They answered all of my questions honestly and were just being themselves. They never changed who they were around me or my family.”

What were your first impressions of a game day at McKale Center?