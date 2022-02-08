Offer from 'dream school' may be too good for Tucson native KJ Lewis to pass up

KJ Lewis lives in Texas, but he might as well be a hometown recruit for the Arizona Wildcats.
Lewis attended Mesquite Elementary School in Vail until the fifth grade, when his family moved from Tucson's east side to Midland, Texas, and then to El Paso.
Now a standout junior at El Paso's Chapin High School, the 6-foot-5-inch, 185-pound guard has blossomed into one of the top prospects in the 2023 class. Both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com rate Lewis as a four-star shooting guard. Lewis averaged 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 steals and four assists per game as a sophomore, and is putting up 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals and 1.8 assists per game as a junior.
Arizona offered Lewis a scholarship last week. He visited Tucson over the weekend, and was in the stands for the Wildcats' win over USC.
Lewis talked to the Star about his “dream school,” how UA coach Tommy Lloyd envisions his role and when he plans to make his college choice. Baylor, Kansas, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, UCLA, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Arkansas, among others, have also offered Lewis scholarships.
Here's what Lewis had to say:
How was your visit to Tucson?
A: “It was great. You know, I was really excited to get down there and feel everything out, see the atmosphere. I talked to the players, talked to the coaches and built a better connection with them. It was great.”
What did you take away from your meeting with Lloyd?
A: “He’s just himself. The way he is around the guys every day is how he was around me. First of all, he’s definitely a great human being and he’s got high energy. He does everything right and doesn’t recruit jerks. He said I was a good kid, and it was just great to pick his brain a little bit and have a conversation with him.”
What were you impressions of the coaching staff, and what messages did they relay to you?
A: “The coaching staff was great. They definitely showed a lot of love and they were just telling me that I’d fit perfectly in their system, and they were telling me that they really want me. They also gave me a plan for my grade level with the 2023 recruiting class and how everything is going to come together.”
How do you think you would fit in with Lloyd’s system? Is there a current player on Arizona’s roster who plays a similar role?
A: “They definitely like that I push the ball and run in transition and how I’m a defensive-minded guard. Also, being able to score the ball whenever it comes down to getting a bucket and being that guy as well. The person they compare me to, they said my energy is like Dalen (Terry) and then I can play like Benn (Mathurin). So, both of those guys combined.”
After watching those two play up close, do you agree with the comparisons?
A: “Definitely. Definitely.”
When you reflect on your visit to the UA, what stood out to you the most?
A: “Just the hospitality that the coaches gave to me and my family. They answered all of the questions we had and were being real honest with me. They were real and didn’t sugarcoat anything. They were just telling me who they recruit, why they recruit, what they don’t look for and what they do look for in players. They answered all of my questions honestly and were just being themselves. They never changed who they were around me or my family.”
What were your first impressions of a game day at McKale Center?
A: “It was crazy. It got full really quick. Like, I turned my head, looked at the arena and it was packed. The fans definitely erupted, had great energy and it was the type of environment you want to play for.”
How do you look back on your time living in Tucson?
A: “What I remember from living down there is that it’s definitely hot, but I love it because it’s the type of city that comes together when it comes to that school and the sports programs, because it’s the only big sports team in the city. I remember playing in little youth basketball tournaments at McKale Center. Coming back now is definitely a dream come true because my dream school has always been the U of A. I always pictured myself getting an offer from there, and actually getting it now is very humbling.”
Which Arizona teams do you remember watching as a child?
A: “Definitely that Aaron Gordon team and then Stanley Johnson, that group, too. That was around the time I was down there. … The energy that those guys brought, I was like, ‘Dang, that’s the type of school that I want to go to and be around.’ Even the football team had things clicking at that time. It made me want to go there and play there.”
What was your family’s reaction to Arizona offering you?
A: “They were excited, because they knew as much as I did that it was my dream school and that I’ve been working very hard to at least get an offer or looked at by any school. So, they were proud of me. … My family got to experience everything on the trip and they loved it. They love Coach Lloyd.
Is there an NBA player you try to emulate?
A: “I’m definitely a Donovan Mitchell-type player; I’m explosive, can shoot, pass, defend — that’s the type of player I’m growing to be.”
What’s next in your recruitment?
A: “I’m just taking it day-by-day. I’ll cut my list of schools down here in the next couple months. I’ll probably commit by the summer, before my senior year.”
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports