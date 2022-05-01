Oklahoma State women's basketball star Lauren Fields transferring to Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats lost player after player to the transfer portal at the start of the basketball offseason.

Sunday night, they added back to their roster — and in a big way.

Lauren Fields, Oklahoma State's leading scorer and one of the top guards in the Big 12 Conference, announced that she would be transferring to the UA. Fields entered the NCAA's transfer portal in March after the Cowgirls changed coaches.

The 5-foot-9-inch Fields led OSU with 15.4 points per game as a junior, and was named second-team All-Big 12. She was also an academic all-conference player.

"100 percent committed," Fields posted, along with the words Jeremiah 29:11 — a Bible quote that reads: "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Fields joins a UA backcourt that includes returner Shaina Pellington, sharp-shooter Madi Conner and three highly-rated newcomers: Paris Clark, Lemyah Hilton and Kailyn Gilbert.

Arizona has lost seven players to the transfer portal so far this spring, though only one of them — guard Bendu Yeaney — was a starter. Six of them have scattered to other schools: Yeaney (Oregon State), Netty Vonleh (Colorado), Koi Love (USC), Semaj Smith (San Jose State), Anna Gret Asi (Oklahoma State) and Gisela Sanchez (Kansas State). Guard Derin Erdogan has yet to pick a new school.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

