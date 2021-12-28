Omicron might prove to be toughest opponent for Arizona Wildcats, rest of Pac-12

By the time the Pac-12's 18-game conference swing starts to get serious around New Year’s, everyone usually has a better idea of how the conference race could play out.

Nearly two months of nonconference games have been played, as well as handful of early-December conference games. Newcomers have been meshed in. Rotations are firmer. Injuries have been diagnosed.

This year is no exception. And everybody knows who the leader is so far.

It’s Omicron, of course.

The latest and possibly most transmissible COVID-19 variant appears to be the leading reason behind the fact that exactly half of the league’s teams have been or are currently paused, throwing a 2020-style wrench into the conference race.

Perhaps fittingly, Arizona’s games at UCLA and USC this weekend — Top-10 showdowns that were expected to set the tone of the conference race — were postponed because of continued COVID issues within both Los Angeles programs.