One win away: Wildcats stun No. 1 UConn 69-59, advance to national championship game

Bueckers responded with a 3-pointer of her own, but then McDonald hit another triple. Bueckers finished with 18 points on 5 of 13 shooting, and added four rebounds and six assists. Dogged by the most relentless defense in college basketball, UConn shot just 37% from the field.

Reese opened the second quarter with a basket, then the Wildcats took a charge and Reese hit a contested runner, giving the Wildcats a 10-point lead.

McDonald scored 15 first-half points, 12 of them coming on 3-pointers.

Perhaps Friday’s result shouldn’t have been a surprise. After all, Arizona’s hot shooting has carried it throughout the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats averaged 8.8 3-pointers per game during their first four tourney games, a full three more per game than their regular-season average. They shot 43% from 3 in San Antonio before Friday, 11% better than their season-long mark.

They were defending the 3 well, too, holding Indiana scoreless from long range — the first time that’s happened in a UA game in 11 years — after limiting Texas A&M to just 2 of 8.

UConn hit just 1 of 3 3-point attempts in the first half, and finished 5 of 12.