One year ago, 'devastating' sports cancellations changed course of college hoops, Wildcats history

Shortly after the Pac-12’s announcement, Miller jumped on a booster’s jet back to Tucson, with everyone believing at least at that point that some sort of NCAA Tournament would still follow.

The NCAA still had a week to figure out some sort of way to make it work, after all.

“Coach kind of left it like, ‘Hey, we’re planning on going to the tournament and nothing’s changed, we have to proceed as normal,’” UA associate head coach Jack Murphy said then.

But by the time Miller’s plane landed, he was receiving messages telling him the NCAA Tournament was off, too.

Back in Las Vegas, the rest of the Wildcats scattered quickly, and dejectedly. Most headed off with family, while staffers, managers and a handful of players bused home.

They boarded the very same bus that was supposed to ferry the Wildcats just a half-mile to T-Mobile Arena, but instead was reprogrammed for a nonstop ride from the MGM Grand all the way to Tucson.

For what might as well as seemed like forever.

“It’s almost disbelief,” Arizona center Chase Jeter said, standing outside the bus that afternoon. “I don’t think any of us could have ever predicted this. I don’t know. I don’t know how to react.”