Oregon-Arizona rivalry about more than just coaches' dust-up; it's been years in the making

Some rivalries are natural, the result of in-state hatred.

Others sneak up on you when you least expect it. Consider Arizona's budding rivalry with No. 19 Oregon, which will visit McKale Center on Friday night in what's expected to be the loudest — and best-attended — game of the eighth-ranked Wildcats' home schedule so far.

The game has been on UA fans' minds since Jan. 15, when Oregon coach Kelly Graves and UA coach Adia Barnes got into it on the sidelines during the Ducks' overtime win in Eugene. But in reality, the rivalry between Arizona and Oregon has been building for much longer.

The seeds were planted during the 2017-18 season, when the Wildcats won just six games and Oregon won the Pac-12 title. After Oregon beat Arizona 74-61 on the final day of the regular season, the Ducks celebrated their title on the McKale floor.

The rivalry has grown as Arizona's stature within the Pac-12 — and the country — has elevated. Arizona swept the Ducks last season, and enter Friday's game ranked No. 8 nationally; Oregon is 19th.

Here's a look at four big moments in the budding Arizona-Oregon rivalry:

1. A fresh foe