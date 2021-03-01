Oregon Ducks beat Arizona Wildcats for a seventh straight time, 80-69 in Eugene

Down by four at halftime, Arizona fell behind Oregon 51-40 less than four minutes into the second half while missing four of its first five shots in the second half. Bennedict Mathurin hit a 3-pointer and Azuolas Tubelis converted a three-point play to cut it to 51-46 with 14:48 and later scored on the break to cut it to 57-52 but the Wildcats came no closer.

Oregon went on a 9-2 run to take a 66-54 lead after 3-pointer from Will Richardson bounced off the rim and fell in. By the time Arizona called a timeout with Oregon leading 70-58 with 6:10 left, the Wildcats had shot just 31.6% overall and made 1 of 7 3s in the second half.

In a first half that zig-zagged throughout the half, Oregon took a 40-36 halftime lead after Omoruyi hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left.

Arizona held Oregon to just 38.2% shooting in the half but the Ducks hit 8 of 12 3-pointers, scored 12 points off eight UA turnovers and outrebounded the Wildcats 18-16.

Duarte led the Ducks in the first half with 13 points. Akinjo had eight for Arizona, which shot 52.0% from the field and hit 6 of 13 3-pointers. Tubelis, who won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award earlier on Monday, was held scoreless on 0 for 5 shooting and didn’t score until 14:48 was left in the game.