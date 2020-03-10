Oregon lived up to the Pac-12 preseason hype. As for the rest? It was a mixed bag.

As Forrest Gump said, “Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re gonna get.”

And on any given Thursday (or Saturday), you never knew what you were getting when it came to Pac-12 basketball this season.

For the third time in five seasons, Oregon — led by head coach Dana Altman and star point guard Payton Pritchard — was crowned Pac-12 regular-season champion. That was almost expected: the Ducks were voted to finish first in the Pac-12 preseason poll.

Oregon was one of just two conference teams that finished exactly where it was supposed to according to preseason predictions. Washington State, which finished 11th, was the other.

The Ducks are the only team from the league ranked in the AP Top 25 heading into the Pac-12 Tournament, but the league’s depth and talent make it one of the toughest in the country. ESPN’s bracketologist Joe Lunardi projects the Pac-12 to earn seven bids in next week’s NCAA Tournament, with Arizona State, UCLA and Stanford among the last bubble teams in.

Lunardi isn’t the only analyst bullish on the Pac-12. Washington is ranked 55th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings despite sitting in last place in the league. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the Pac-12, ranks 14th nationally in NET rankings.