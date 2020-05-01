Oregon power forward Ben Gregg joins Paolo Banchero as Arizona Wildcats targets for 2021

While Arizona is still looking to possibly fill one more spot for its roster next season, the Wildcats continue to dive into their 2021 recruiting efforts.

Ben Gregg, a four-star power forward from suburban Portland, is the latest class of 2021 player to report a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.

The Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year last season after averaging 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for Clackamas High School, the 6-foot-9 Gregg has already attracted scholarship offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

“After a great talk with coach (Sean) Miller, I am thankful to receive an offer from the University of Arizona,” Gregg tweeted Thursday.

Gregg has long been in touch with the Arizona staff, visiting for the Wildcats’ home game with Montana on Dec. 19, 2018.

Earlier this week, Arizona landed in the top six for Seattle five-star power forward Paolo Banchero, who previously had a top nine that did not include the Wildcats.

Banchero told Pro Insight that he didn’t like adding schools to his list but that Arizona was the one school he would make an exception for.