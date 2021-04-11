 Skip to main content
Oregon's Taylor Chavez says she's transferring to play for Arizona Wildcats
Oregon's Taylor Chavez says she's transferring to play for Arizona Wildcats

Taylor Chavez, a 5-foot-10 junior guard who played for Oregon, posted on Twitter late Sunday that she is transferring to Arizona.

In her tweet she said: “I can’t wait to spend the next two years playing for Coach Adia Barnes and being a part of a great program. LET’S GET IT TUCSON.”

As a sophomore, Chavez was the Pac-12’s Sixth Player of the Year and made the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll.

She averaged 4.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 19.0 minutes in 19 games for the Ducks this season.

Chavez, who attended Valley Vista High School in Surprise, was a Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year and a two-time Class 6A state Player of the Year.

