Orlando Magic trade ex-Wildcat Aaron Gordon to Denver Nuggets

Just hours before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Orlando Magic dealt forward Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Gordon reportedly demanded a trade after he "expressed my frustration to management" about the current state of Orlando, and the Boston Celtics were among teams reportedly inquiring about Gordon. A culmination of injuries, losing and impatience led Gordon to request a trade.
“Frustration with the losses, injuries, the way we’ve been playing, how we’ve been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years," Gordon told Orlando reporters on Tuesday. "You know, it’s just my frustration kind of boiling over, I would say. And I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me, of frustration.”
The trade puts an end to the former Arizona Wildcat's seven-year career with Orlando, which drafted him fourth overall in the 2014 NBA draft. Gordon, currently the highest money-earner among ex-Wildcats in the association, is in the third season of his four-year, $80 million contract.
In Gordon's time with the Magic, the 6-foot-8-inch, 235-pound forward averaged 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. With Gordon as one of the cornerstone assets, Orlando qualified for the playoffs twice — in 2019 and most recently the Orlando "bubble" in '20 — and lost both first-round matchups to the Bucks and Raptors in five games.
Gordon's time with the Magic was highlighted by his performances in the dunk contest at NBA All-Star Weekend, when he controversially lost to Zach LaVine and Derrick Jones Jr. in separate seasons. Gordon competed in three dunk contests, but fell short in all of them.
Gordon's next chapter will be with Denver, a franchise looking to contend for a franchise in a loaded western conference. Last season in the Orlando bubble, the Nuggets lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, but returned all of their core players: All-Star center Nikola Jokic, guard Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The acquisition of Gordon could conceivably move Porter from power forward to the wing while Gordon mans the frontcourt alongside Jokic. Denver also has former Wildcat and No. 22 overall pick Zeke Nnaji, who's come off the bench in a minimal role this season.
Denver has a road game at New Orleans on Friday at 5 p.m., but the Nuggets return for back-to-back home games on Sunday (Atlanta) and Tuesday (Philadelphia).
