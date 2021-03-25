Orlando Magic trade ex-Wildcat Aaron Gordon to Denver Nuggets

Just hours before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Orlando Magic dealt forward Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gordon reportedly demanded a trade after he "expressed my frustration to management" about the current state of Orlando, and the Boston Celtics were among teams reportedly inquiring about Gordon. A culmination of injuries, losing and impatience led Gordon to request a trade.

“Frustration with the losses, injuries, the way we’ve been playing, how we’ve been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years," Gordon told Orlando reporters on Tuesday. "You know, it’s just my frustration kind of boiling over, I would say. And I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me, of frustration.”

The trade puts an end to the former Arizona Wildcat's seven-year career with Orlando, which drafted him fourth overall in the 2014 NBA draft. Gordon, currently the highest money-earner among ex-Wildcats in the association, is in the third season of his four-year, $80 million contract.