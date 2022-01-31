Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko helping lead Wildcats' increasingly critical efforts at free-throw line

After shooting 55.2% from the free-throw line as a lightly-used redshirt freshman at Gonzaga last season, Oumar Ballo transferred to Arizona and went to work.

“When I first got here, my form was a little bit like that,” Ballo said, cupping both hands off to the right of his head, then pointing to center Christian Koloko as both of the UA centers smiled. “And he used to make fun of it.”

Truth is, Koloko had been there. He shot 35.0% as a freshman in 2019-20, missing two free throws at the end of overtime that allowed Oregon to hang on to a one-point win, and then shot 62.5% last season as a sophomore.

But this season, Koloko is hitting 75.7% from the line and Ballo is at 70.5%, both of them a big part of why UA has become the Pac-12’s third-best free-throw shooting team in conference games — and a reason why the Wildcats still have hope even when making less than a third of their shots from the field as they have in their past two games.

Overall, the Wildcats’ free-throw percentage in conference games of 74.4% is behind only Utah (82.4) and Colorado (75.7) and UA is fourth-best in free throw rate, the ratio of free throws taken to field goals taken that measures a team’s ability to get to the line.