Oumar Ballo leads Arizona Wildcats to 39-30 halftime lead over Creighton in Maui final

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Center Oumar Ballo had 16 points and nine rebounds in the first half to lead Arizona to a 39-30 halftime lead over Creighton in the Maui Invitational final Wednesday at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Ballo scored on the first possession of the game, peeling off to receive a pass under the basket from Kerr Kriisa after winning the opening tipoff, and finished the half by making 7 of 8 field goals. Azuolas Tubelis added another eight points.

Creighton entered the game with the ninth-best offensive efficiency in Division I, making 61.6% of its two-point shots, but the Wildcats held them to just 35.3% from inside the arc in the first half. Creighton shot only 38.5% overall from the field before halftime.

On the other end of the court, Arizona shot 44.4% and hit 3 of 9 3-point shots.

The game was played within a possession for most of the first half. Arizona led just 26-25 with eight minutes left but the Wildcats threw in three straight inside baskets, two by Ballo and one by Tubelis.

Arizona then pulled away slightly toward the end of the first half, thanks in part to 3-pointers from Courtney Ramey and Cedric Henderson. The Wildcats wound up shooting 44.4% for the half while keeping Creighton to just 38.5%

While Creighton is making its first appearance at the Maui Invitational, Arizona is playing in the prestigious early season event for the eighth time. The Wildcats won two Maui Invitational titles, in 2000-01 and in 2014-15.