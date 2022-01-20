Oumar Ballo scores career-high 21 points as No. 3 UA beats Stanford despite losing Azuolas Tubelis

This time, Larsson and three other perimeter players often teamed with Ballo to make life dizzying for Stanford, which turned the ball over 11 times in the first half and shot just 30% for the game.

Larsson hit 5 of 8 shots overall, making 1 of 4 3-pointers, while even recording a career-high in blocks with three.

"Every player wants to play as much as they can and when you get a chance to play, you hustle and give great effort," Larsson said. "It feels great."

Larsson knew he might have to give that sort of effort once he saw Tubelis go down seven minutes into Thursday's game while going for a loose ball along with Stanford's Harrison Ingram.

Tubelis was cut from from under his legs as Ingram dived, and unable to easily break his fall. He returned to the UA bench for the final few minutes of the first half with an ice pack over his left ankle but was not wearing a shoe.

"It was very unfortunate," Larsson said. "Someone fell into his leg and we had to step up."