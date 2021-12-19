Oumar Ballo's improving play means Arizona Wildcats can go really big on occasion

He’s shooting 62.2% from the field for the season, taking only two-pointers, while averaging 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds.

“There's no doubt if Oumar starts playing like that, it opens up a lot of doors,” Lloyd said. “I told Oumar, and it's not always easy for a guy to hear, that 'If you want more, you have to do more. You need to be working really hard' and he has been working hard. You guys can see how his body's changing. His conditioning is getting better.

"But just because you want something more doesn't mean it's going to happen every day. And when it doesn't happen, you’ve got to handle it with maturity and be a professional and I thought he did that.”

Ballo hasn’t been available for comment lately but he said last month that he was happy to be a part of the Wildcats’ offense after following Lloyd from Gonzaga.

“I feel more free to be myself, to play for good teammates who really share the ball,” Ballo said. “It’s great to be here.”

The feeling appears to be mutual, especially with that other 7-footer. After Ballo played just nine minutes against Northern Colorado on Wednesday, Koloko said it was good to see him bounce back Saturday against the Lancers.

“It says a lot. He’s a winner,” Koloko said. “He had energy today. He did a really good job when he took my spot. That's what we want him to do, and I think he’s gonna continue to do it.”

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.