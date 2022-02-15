Oumar Ballo's transfer from Gonzaga to Arizona paying off for him — and the Wildcats, too

"I struggled a little bit of the beginning of season but since the Stanford game, I found a good way to bring support to the team — bring energy, play defense, and offense will come along," Ballo said. "I stayed with it. I didn't quit and coach didn’t quit on me. I was patient and now it's paying off."

Ballo took advantage of the opportunities created by Tubelis' injury and the still-unexplained absence of forward Kim Aiken in early December. He also helped create one.

Ballo also played well enough that, combined with Koloko's ability to defend away from the basket, Lloyd has warmed up to the idea of playing both 7-footers together.

"The double-headed monster, whatever you want to call it, between him and 'C-Lo,'" Lloyd says with a smile. "I mean, it’s formidable. And that goes to the deal with the cumulative effort. There's just no let up."

Had he stayed at Gonzaga, maybe Ballo would have intrigued Gonzaga coach Mark Few enough to play him alongside Holmgren when Timme took a break.

Maybe. Maybe not.

Again, Lloyd wasn’t going there. But Lloyd did acknowledge that all that talent at Gonzaga had something to do with Ballo’s limited role last season.