'Our hearts are full': Wildcats return home to appreciative fans, Arizona Stadium reception

The month-long absence from Tucson was both emotionally and physically taxing for the Wildcats, who were an Aari McDonald 3-pointer away from being hailed as national champions.

As the Cats made their way from the buses to the stage set up at midfield, they waved to the crowd while being showered with cheers and “U of A” chants. UA president Robert C. Robbins then addressed the gathering.

“I know you’re tired,” he said looking at the team and commending them for making the school proud.

Robbins flew back and forth between Tucson and San Antonio throughout the tournament, and watched as the Wildcats went on the unlikeliest of March runs, stringing together improbable win after improbable win and becoming the darling school of the women’s tournament.

“While many around the country didn’t believe in you, we believed in you,” Robbins said motioning to the crowd. “Most important, you believed in yourself.”

Monday’s festivities proved to be a difficult balancing act of emotions for all parties involved.